Calisen Announced as Headline Sponsor for the Wigan Borough Business Awards 2025

The Wigan Borough Business Awards 2025 is proud to announce Calisen as its headline sponsor, placing sustainability, innovation, and community at the heart of this year’s celebration of business excellence.

With headquarters in Manchester and Wigan, as a local employer and leading national owner and operator of essential energy infrastructure, Calisen plays a pivotal role in shaping a smarter, more sustainable future. Its work spans smart metering, data services, solar and battery solutions, heat pumps, and EV charging infrastructure - helping homes and businesses reduce energy consumption and support a greener world.

Calisen’s decision to sponsor the Wigan Borough Business Awards reflects their ongoing commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the local business community.

Chief People Officer at Calisen, San Johal comments:

“We’ve seen first-hand through our incredible colleagues the talent and ambition fundamental to this exceptional community. We’re proud to support the Wigan Borough Business Awards, shining a light on the incredible individuals, their enterprise, and the excellence of our local businesses. We look forward to celebrating with you all.”

Co-organiser of the awards, and Co-Founder and Director of Professionals of Wigan, Jamie Grimshaw added:

"The Wigan Borough Business Awards are a true celebration of what can be achieved when businesses and the community work together," said Jamie Grimshaw, Co-Organiser of WBBA. "With Calisen as our headline sponsor, this year’s event is a fantastic example of collaboration in action. We’re proud to be bringing local organisations together to showcase the talent, innovation, and resilience that make Wigan Borough such a special place to do business."

The Wigan Borough Business Awards, co-organised by Professionals of Wigan (POW) and Fubhub, is the borough’s ultimate celebration of business excellence. With over 400 guests attending last year and £3,545 raised for charity, the event continues to grow in scale and significance.

Who Can Enter?

The awards are open to any business or individual with strong connections to Wigan Borough. Whether you’re based here, employ local people, or contribute to the community in other meaningful ways, you could be eligible to enter.

You could qualify if you:

Are located in Wigan Borough.

Provide goods or services to local businesses or residents.

Employ a significant number of people from the area.

Support the community through charity work, sponsorships, or other local initiatives.

Entries for the Wigan Borough Business Awards 2025 close on 30th April 2025. Don’t miss your chance to showcase your success and be recognised among Wigan’s business elite!

For more information or to enter, visit www.wiganboroughbusinessawards.co.uk