Care group sponsors the launch of pioneering intergenerational initiative

A care home provider with strong intergenerational ties has been confirmed as a Gold Sponsor for a unique event marking the launch of a pioneering charity.

Millennium Care, a B-Corp accredited care home group with four homes across the North West will be supporting Intergenerational England’s Access All Ages event which will be held at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester in May.

Intergenerational England is dedicated to uniting public, private and voluntary sectors in the fight against ageism and age segregation to build stronger, more inclusive communities that thrive across generations.

The charity’s Access All Ages event is a partnership between Intergenerational England and Intergenerational Music Making (IMM), an award winning grassroots organisation delivering innovative music workshops for people across all ages. The event will take place at Manchester’s iconic Bridgewater Hall on 12th May. Celebrating music and connection it will bring together a collection of partners and stakeholders with ages ranging from 3 – 103.

Intergenerational event at Albert Hall

Millennium Care has been connected with key figures from both organisations for several years, utilising their expert guidance in delivering intergenerational activities for their residents, young people and children across the North West.

Stacey Astin, Group Regional Manager at Millennium Care, said:

“As a provider, we pride ourselves on our modern outlook for caregiving. Always looking to innovate we’ve been working with IMM and Intergenerational England for some time and their understanding of bringing generations together is something that we have been able to implement into our homes.

“Residents have significantly benefitted from building positive relationships with other generations, so it was only right we sponsor this event. We hope the rest of the sector understands the value of mixing ages to create better outcomes for our communities.”

Charlotte Miller, Founder & Director at Intergenerational Music Making and Co-Founder of Intergenerational England, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Millennium Care Group as a Gold Sponsor of AAA: Access All Ages. Their commitment to an intergenerational approach is truly inspiring, demonstrating how a care group can lead the way in fostering meaningful connections between generations. Having such a dedicated organisation by our side helps drive our mission forward, ensuring that intergenerational practice becomes embedded in communities nationwide."

Emily Abbott, Programme Director at Intergenerational Music Making and Co-Founder of Intergenerational England, added:

"Our partnership with Millennium Care Group has been incredibly rewarding, from delivering music sessions to providing training through Intergenerational Music Making. It has been wonderful to see how their team has embraced these learnings and integrated them into their daily operations. We are thrilled to have them at the event, bringing together the local community, partners, and all generations for a shared moment of joy, connection, and fun through the power of music."

For more information on Millennium Care, please visit: www.millennium-care.co.uk

For more information on Intergenerational England, please visit: www.intergenerationalengland.org

For more information on Intergenerational Music making, please visit: https://www.imm-music.com/