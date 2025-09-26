Care home takes part in national arts day

A newly opened care home in Standish made the most of its natural environment and celebrated a national day which focused on bringing the arts to care homes.

The National Day of Arts in Care Homes is an initiative set up by NAPA. An organisation which promotes activity provisions within care homes, to improve the sector and prioritise wellbeing.

Langtree Care Home, part of the Millennium Care Group, which has five homes in the North West, ran the campaign, which has a focus that aligns perfectly with one of the home’s focuses.

Resident Joan McKenzie finishes off her wreath

This year’s NAPA-led campaign theme is Going Green, celebrating creativity through sustainability.

Langtree, which opened in June, is part of the Standish Care Village. A 9-acre woodland site that houses three care homes.

The home spent the day collecting conkers, acorns, wildflowers and discarded flora, which were readily available due to the change of seasons and recent windy weather. Residents then came together to create an array of wreaths.

Langtree Care Home and the Millennium Care Group prioritise non-pharmacological approaches to care, which involve person-centred care, personalised activities, and the care of staff in unique roles that promote meaningful engagement, enjoyable yet serving a purpose.

Nature is a huge part of Millennium’s ethos and has proven benefits for those living with dementia, which include an array of physical and mental health benefits.

Sabrina Myers, Activity Coordinator at Langtree Care Home, said:

“This has been a great day for us to get involved in, as it’s involved so many aspects, from foraging to planning, design and crafting! We want to embrace the change of seasons within our grounds and really enjoy the space that the home occupies.”

Denise Bristow, Home Manager at Langtree Care Home, said:

“Our approach to care is what sets the home apart, and our activity provisions make that. Planning for national awareness days, preparing for festivities and celebrating special occasions always form part of that approach.

“NAPA’s National Day of Arts has got our residents outside, given them a fresh purpose for the day, and they’ve been able to engage their creative sides and create some wonderful, seasonal additions for our home.”

The recently completed Langtree Care Home specialises in advanced nursing and dementia care and is part of the Standish Care Village. The Village comprises three homes catering for different needs, which deliver unrivalled continuity in the North West.

To learn more about Langtree Care Home and the wider Standish Care Village, visit www.millennium-care.co.uk