Caring Connections Achieves Silver Accreditation in Wigan’s ‘Believe in Business’ Charter

Caring Connections is proud to announce it has been awarded the Silver accreditation in the Believe in Business Charter, a recognition of its unwavering commitment to supporting staff and making a positive impact within the Wigan community.

This prestigious accreditation, awarded by Wigan Council, celebrates businesses that go above and beyond in aligning with The Deal for Business — a shared commitment between the Council and local enterprises to invest in people, foster inclusive growth, and support the wider community.

Caring Connections has demonstrated excellence in areas such as:

Investing in workforce wellbeing and development

Supporting inclusive hiring practices

Engaging in meaningful partnerships with community groups

Delivering services that contribute to social value in the borough

Lydia Molyneux: Governance Manager Caring Connections

“We are incredibly proud to be recognised for our work in the Wigan community,” said Lydia Molyneux Governance Manager at Caring Connections. “This Silver award highlights the efforts of our team in creating a supportive, inclusive workplace and our commitment to giving back to the people and communities we serve.”

The Silver accreditation follows a rigorous evaluation process and serves as a stepping stone toward Gold-level status — showcasing Caring Connections as a key player in local social and economic development.

For more information about the Believe in Business Charter and The Deal for Business, visit: https://www.wigan.gov.uk/Business/Business-Support/Charter/The-Deal-for-Business.aspx