Caring Connections named finalist in National Social Care Leadership Awards

Wigan-based charity Caring Connections has been announced as a finalist in the prestigious Social Care Leadership Awards in the Social Care Research Category, recognising the organisation’s commitment to innovation and excellence in social care research.

Over the past 12 months, Caring Connections has invested significantly in developing research capacity, building strong partnerships with leading universities, and embedding academic insight into frontline care delivery. The recognition marks an important milestone for the charity’s mission to improve outcomes for local communities through evidence-based practice.

CEO Paul Growney said:

"We’re incredibly proud to be recognised in these awards. Over the last year, we’ve really pushed forward with research that makes a difference, from tackling the challenges of hospital discharges and safe home care, to exploring the role of training and neighbourhood care models in dementia support. Our aim is always to ensure research isn’t just academic, but that it brings real-world improvements for the people we support every day. We would like to give a massive thank you to the team at the University of Liverpool for their support"

Monir and Christine with the Research Team at University of Liverpool

Recent research highlights include:

Hospital Discharge Research – With support from Linking Pin researcher Dr Megan Polden , Caring Connections has been exploring the challenges of hospital discharges in ensuring safe and effective home care, with findings set to be published.

– With support from Linking Pin researcher , Caring Connections has been exploring the challenges of hospital discharges in ensuring safe and effective home care, with findings set to be published. North West Applied Research Collaborative (ARC) – Active membership of the ARC has enabled the charity to contribute to large-scale social care research funding applications alongside academic partners.

– Active membership of the ARC has enabled the charity to contribute to large-scale social care research funding applications alongside academic partners. Investment in Research Roles – The charity has funded a part-time post-doctoral researcher to be based within the organisation 1.5 days per week, developing targeted academic projects.

– The charity has funded a part-time post-doctoral researcher to be based within the organisation 1.5 days per week, developing targeted academic projects. EQUADEM Internships – Two frontline care workers have secured funded internships at the University of Liverpool, dedicating one day per week to research. Their projects focus on:

– Two frontline care workers have secured funded internships at the University of Liverpool, dedicating one day per week to research. Their projects focus on: The role of dementia training in delivering high-quality dementia care

The impact of neighbourhood model home care on dementia support

Collaborative Research Projects – Current partnerships include work with Lancaster University on cognitive impairments in the homeless population, and with the University of Liverpool on social care data collection and databases.

– Current partnerships include work with Lancaster University on cognitive impairments in the homeless population, and with the University of Liverpool on social care data collection and databases. Leadership Research – CEO Paul Growney is currently completing a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) focused on performance management in third sector organisations.

Through these projects, Caring Connections is playing a leading role in shaping the future of social care delivery across the North West, ensuring that frontline services are strengthened by robust research and evidence.

The winners of the Social Care Leadership Awards will be announced at a London ceremony later this year.