Caring Connections Takes on Snowdon Challenge to Support The Brick

Caring Connections, a charity dedicated to delivering care and support services across the Northwest, is set to take on the Snowdon Challenge on May 31st in support of fellow local charity, The Brick.

As the lead care provider for individuals in the Worsley Mesnes and Pemberton areas of Wigan, Caring Connections is no stranger to standing up for vulnerable communities. This year, their team, comprising of frontline care workers, care coordinators, and leadership staff, will take on the challenge of climbing Mount Snowdon in a show of solidarity with The Brick and the people they both support.

“Our team is incredibly passionate about the work of The Brick and the real difference they make in the lives of local residents,” said Paul Growney, CEO at Caring Connections. “We have a long-standing commitment to supporting those at risk of, or experiencing, homelessness and this challenge gives us the opportunity to take our support a step further, quite literally. The Snowdon trek will not only be a physical test but a symbolic one—highlighting the uphill battles many face when it comes to homelessness, poverty, and social isolation.”

The May 31st challenge will bring together staff from all levels of the organisation, many of whom have never climbed a mountain before. While the team admits to some nerves, especially around the fitness levels and expectations of participants, they’re grateful to have trained mountain leaders accompanying them for support.

Caring Connections

“What we’re looking forward to the most is standing together at the summit, knowing we did this for such an inspiring cause,” Paul Growney added. “It will be a huge achievement for many, and a chance to reflect on why we do what we do.”

Keely Dalfen, CEO at The Brick, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have the support of Caring Connections in taking on the Snowdon Challenge. Their passion and commitment to supporting those facing homelessness mirrors our own. It’s inspiring to see another organisation within our community stepping up in such a powerful way, and we can’t wait to cheer them on as they conquer Snowdon, for a cause that matters so deeply to all of us.”

The charity is encouraging community members to support their climb by donating to their fundraising efforts, with every penny going directly toward The Brick’s frontline services.