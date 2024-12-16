Caring for our ex-servicepeople

Those who serve in our military keep this country safe. Over centuries, Britain has been formed by standing up against foreign despots and dictators who threatened our democracy and our way of life. The men and women who have served and died to fight for this country deserve our respect and our support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is why, last week, I wrote to the Minister for Veterans, Alistair Carns. It followed the annual Veterans Dinner in Makerfield, a tradition I intend to continue that was begun by my predecessor Yvonne Fovargue. There, and at the Veterans Hub in Wigan which I visited last week, I spoke to scores of ex-service people about their experiences and how the government will support them.

Around 4% of people in the constituency of Makerfield report having served in the armed forces – much higher than the national average. Over 3,000 households have someone living there who served, which is a huge number of people in our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Already, the Government has begun to put in place a programme to support those who have served, from our Homes for Heroes Guarantee which ensures every former service person has a roof over their head, to extra funding for veteran mental health services. We have changed the rules for veterans seeking social housing, so they no longer have to show that they have lived in the area or have a local connection, and provided an additional £3.5 million for military veterans facing homelessness this Christmas. We’re also ensuring veteran ID cards count as a form of ID when voting, because everyone who has risked their life for our country should have a say in who runs it. Wigan Council are doing brilliant work with a dedicated team for the Armed Forces. You can see the support they provide here, https://www.wigan.gov.uk/Council/Armed-forces/index.aspx, including advice on housing, mental health, and support groups.

User (UGC) Submitted

But I want to do more. Veterans including, Councillor Clive Morgan, who served in the Falklands War, and the Armed Forces lead Councillor Martyn Smethurst told me that they are worried that grants given to charities to work with veterans are not always used well, and that there isn’t enough clarity on who is counted as a Veteran and why.

Locally, I want to make sure that we engage and support younger people who have served more recently. As the world becomes more insecure, and we have service people across the world protecting our country, we must ensure that they are celebrated and respected when they come back home. Please do get in contact if you or a family member have served.

Everyone who serves our country and helps to protect it around the world deserves our greatest respect. Those who have served and live in the towns I represent across Makerfield will always have my wholehearted support.