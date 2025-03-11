Cats galore as Wigan hosts special annual show again

By Michelle Adamson
Published 11th Mar 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 12:38 BST
It was a purrfect day as Lancashire Cat Club brought its annual show to Wigan once again. Robin Park Sports Centre was once more the host for this the 76th edition of the show.

There were more than 300 pedigree cats of all breeds and many household pets on show and taking part in competitions. There were also stalls from both trade and cat clubs.

A variety of cat breeds on show at the 76th annual show hosted by Lancashire Cat Club, held at Robin Park Leisure Centre, Wigan.

1. Lancashire Cat Club

A variety of cat breeds on show at the 76th annual show hosted by Lancashire Cat Club, held at Robin Park Leisure Centre, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. Lancashire Cat Club

A variety of cat breeds on show at the 76th annual show hosted by Lancashire Cat Club, held at Robin Park Leisure Centre, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. Lancashire Cat Club

A variety of cat breeds on show at the 76th annual show hosted by Lancashire Cat Club, held at Robin Park Leisure Centre, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. Lancashire Cat Club

A variety of cat breeds on show at the 76th annual show hosted by Lancashire Cat Club, held at Robin Park Leisure Centre, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

