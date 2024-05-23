Celebrating 50 years of Windy Arbour Farm Shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

50 years of finest produce… That’s what’s being celebrated at one of the Northwest’s longest-established farm shops this summer. Windy Arbour Farm Shop in Billinge, Wigan was established by the Turner family in 1974 when conditions meant that the usual potato harvest was affected, the family deciding to sell direct to locals from the back door of the farmhouse.

The Turners weren’t new to Windy Arbour, having farmed there since the 1860s and prior to that in the Roby Mill area. Peter Turner, better known in recent years at neighbouring golf club, Houghwood, recalls what happened: “It had been a very wet season which meant we couldn’t dig up all the potatoes. It also pushed the prices up that year, so mum started selling them from the farm as well as some eggs. There was a good response and it just took off from there.” Peter, his elder brother John and their parents pushed the shop on together through the 1970s and 80s after which Peter left, when John, partnered by wife Pam continued the business through the 90s and beyond.

In 2009 John and Pam’s daughter Rachel joined them in the family business, later joined by her husband Geoff when John sadly died in 2010. The couple gave the business a new direction and enthusiasm, adding many more products to the excellent fresh produce offering and taking it to new audiences through social media. Against the odds the family kept the shop open throughout all the Covid lockdowns, gaining coverage and respect across Wigan for their innovative safety measures and entertaining online content.

Today, it remains a family affair, with a twist. Rachel and Geoff, supported by Pam, remain dedicated business partners despite separating in 2022. Geoff said: “We’d focussed that much on the farm over a decade that we’d just become mates with a business and a son. But we agreed that we’d put so much into it that it would be foolish not to at least see how it went.” Rachel added that “Whilst this was my Dad’s farm, the Windy Arbour of today is as much Geoff’s as anyone else’s, and I wouldn’t want to work with anyone else. We’ve built something to be proud of and we wanted to carry it on for us, our son and my Dad.”

Team Windy Arbour 2024

Rachel and Geoff are adamant that whilst unusual, the new setup has meant a better business. “We’re more driven now,” said Geoff. “There’s more competition to rise to, we’re focussed when we’re at work and we both private lives to enjoy away from the farm.”

To mark the 50th anniversary, the shop has undergone a rebrand. Working with Gavin Appleby design, the new logos have a modern, polished feel but are derived directly from the locally recognisable images drawn by hand over 40 years ago. The team are also planning several special celebration days over summer, details of which will be posted on social media.