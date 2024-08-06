Celebrating Citizens Advice Wigan borough's volunteers

Citizens Advice Wigan Brough celebrates volunteers who’ve given more than 8,778 hours of their time to their community.

Citizens Advice Wigan Borough has revealed that its volunteers gave more than 8,598 hours of their time to help make a difference to the people of Wigan in the last year. This comes as the charity continues to see record demand for its services.

The new research found that the accumulated hours of volunteering time was worth £223,537. Meanwhile the value of their work contributed £9,913 to the local economy as well as £13,584 to the NHS - bringing the total value of volunteering at the service to £282,896.

Last year the charity saw unprecedented demand, supporting 13,752 unique clients with 45,140 issues in Wigan. It can only do this work thanks to its 32 volunteers[1]

A volunteer hard at work

Nationally, 9 in 10 volunteers say that volunteering at Citizens Advice has given them a sense of purpose while 42% say it boosts their confidence and mental health.

Citizens Advice was created during the Second World War. Volunteers ran the service, helping people with issues relating to the loss of ration books, homelessness and evacuation. Fast forward 85 years and volunteers remain a crucial part of the charity.

Citizens Advice Wigan Borough is on the lookout for new recruits from all backgrounds who can give their time to help people struggling with benefits/energy prices/rising household bills/debt/employment issues/housing issues.

The charity says no specific experience is necessary as full training will be provided. Many volunteers include people getting back into work after career breaks; people with part-time jobs; students; carers; parents and people who’ve retired.

Karen, Volunteer Adviser at Citizens Advice Wigan Borough who has volunteered for 10 months , said:

“I’ve always liked helping people, it’s what I’ve done all the way back to leaving school. When I retired after working in nursing for 17 years, I wanted to try to help people where I could and make a genuine difference in their lives.

The best thing is definitely being able to speak to so many clients, and hear their stories. It's so rewarding to be able to help those that need it the most.

Volunteering is perfect for me because I get the flexibility to spend time with my grandchildren and take the holidays with my partner.”

As well as volunteers to offer advice to people in person, online, or over the phone, there are opportunities for people to provide administrative support to the charity.

Lisa Kidston, [Chief Officer at Citizens Advice Wigan Borough said:

“Volunteers are at the heart of how Citizens Advice Wigan Borough supports our local community. The value volunteers add to our service, and to the lives of people needing support, can be life-changing.

“We also hear how much our volunteers get back personally from giving their time: whether it’s the enjoyment of working as a team, learning new skills or campaigning on issues close to their heart.

“The dedication and commitment volunteers show to helping make a difference, particularly when demand for our help is so high, is incredible. We simply couldn’t do it without them.”

To find out more and apply, visit: https://www.cawb.org.uk/volunteering or contact 01942 709 709/ [email protected]

For more information contact: