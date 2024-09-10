Celebrating five years of Happy Smiles Training

Happy Smiles Training, the local award-winning disabled people’s-led social enterprise, proudly marked its 5th birthday on Wednesday, 4th September, celebrating five years of impactful work in supporting local disabled people into long-term volunteering and employment. Since its humble beginnings with just two friends, the organisation has grown into a powerhouse of inclusion, transforming the lives of over 20,000 people.

In these five years, Happy Smiles Training has created pathways to volunteering and employment for more than 30 local disabled individuals within the Borough and UK-wide, while providing essential peer support for personal and professional development. Their dedication to championing inclusion has not gone unnoticed, with national and royal recognition, including an invitation from HM The King to a Coronation Garden Party and being named as one of the UK’s top disabled-led organisations for the last two years on the Shaw Trust Disability Power 100 list.

Shortlisted for a National Diversity Award, from over 100,000 UK-wide nominations, the organisation has worked with prestigious global brands such as Levi's and Manchester United, and delivered training to NHS Trusts across the country. However, the team remains committed to their roots, passionate about making a difference in Wigan Borough, working with local schools and organisations to drive forward inclusion.

The 5th birthday celebration was attended by key local figures, including the Mayor of Wigan, and they received applaud from Wigan Council CEO Alison McKenzie Folan, who celebrated the organisation’s achievements at the Wigan Council Progress With Unity summit on the same day.

Members of the Happy Smiles Training celebrating at their 5th birthday!

Alison Mckenzie-Folan, chief executive of Wigan Council, said: "In five short years Happy Smiles has made a huge impact on our borough with their energy, positivity and commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

"The national awards they have received in this time is testament to the quality of their training and dedication to raising understanding through lived experience.

"As a council our workforce has really benefitted from their training and I know many other organisations have too.

"Happy Smiles is also really committed to strengthening partnership working locally and is a great asset to have in our borough. Everyone at the council congratulates them on a very happy fifth anniversary."

Co-founders Haydn Smith and Alex Winstanley also expressed their gratitude, saying, “We are so grateful for everyone's support. Just days after having 32 people run the Wigan 10K together to support our mission, it means the world that people recognise and value what we do. We love working collaboratively with local people and organisations to make our Borough as inclusive as possible. We won’t stop promoting the voices of local disabled people and shouting about the value they bring to our communities. Thank you again to those who attended our celebration and to everyone who continues to support us every day. We couldn’t do it without you!”

For more information about Happy Smiles Training and their award-winning work, visit https://www.happysmilestraining.co.uk