Throughout the day children learned about cultures and traditions, tasting food from different countries, looking at the globe and even learning some words in different languages.

Head teacher Gill Leigh said: “The vast majority of pupils are from England, but we have children who come from 26 other countries across the world, from four continents.

"This was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our similarities and differences, and find out a little more about the places we all come from.”

The school has recently installed a new Trim Trail. This was made possible by a kind donation from Nigel at KJ Fire Safety.

Mrs Leigh said: “The children have had a great time exploring the equipment and keeping active at break times.

"The school are very grateful for this support.

"We are very thankful to Nigel for his generous donation. This helps us with our ‘five ways to wellbeing’ by fulfilling the Keep Active element.”

