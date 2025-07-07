Celebration of cultures at Marsh Green Primary: Class Act

By Michelle Adamson
Published 7th Jul 2025, 08:00 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 08:11 BST
Staff and pupils enjoyed a special ‘geography day’ at Marsh Green Primary School, Wigan. The event was organised by class teacher and geography lead, Miss Knott, for pupils to learn about and celebrate the many cultures and diverse population of all children within school.

Throughout the day children learned about cultures and traditions, tasting food from different countries, looking at the globe and even learning some words in different languages.

Head teacher Gill Leigh said: “The vast majority of pupils are from England, but we have children who come from 26 other countries across the world, from four continents.

"This was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our similarities and differences, and find out a little more about the places we all come from.”

The school has recently installed a new Trim Trail. This was made possible by a kind donation from Nigel at KJ Fire Safety.

Mrs Leigh said: “The children have had a great time exploring the equipment and keeping active at break times.

"The school are very grateful for this support.

"We are very thankful to Nigel for his generous donation. This helps us with our ‘five ways to wellbeing’ by fulfilling the Keep Active element.”

Pupils show off their artwork.

The youngsters learnt more about the world and different cultures.

The school has children from 26 countries.

Each class learnt about different countries, cultures and traditions.

