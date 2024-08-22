Celebrations as students from Wigan EdStart Schools learn of exam success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Year 11s at school for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities achieve a host of GCSEs.

Students from Wigan at EdStart Schools, which supports young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and mental health challenges, are celebrating today after receiving their GCSE results.

Year 11 students across the country have had an anxious wait this morning after sitting their exams in May and June this year.

Many of the EdStart students collecting their results today have experienced difficulties in mainstream school settings yet have thrived as part of the EdStart Schools community.

Edstart Wigan headteacher Stuart Howarth and Wigan student Courtney

Thanks to the students’ hard work and the personalised and specialist support of the EdStart Schools team of experts, there has been a lot to be proud of today. A good number of students have significantly surpassed their expected grades and achieved strong passes, allowing them to pursue further education and a range of career options.

Among this year’s key headlines, we are very proud of the following:

87% of pupils achieved a GCSE Grade in one or more subjects.

76% of pupils achieved 5 secure GCSE grades.

90% average attendance rate over a 4-week exam period.

100% of attending EHCP students achieved grades.

Increase in the number of grade 4 or 5 GCSE results.

Post-16 destinations currently at 96% secure. All students have 3 secure pathways in place.

Increase of 8% in English Language pass rate.

Increase of 2% in Mathematics pass rate.

Biology remained the highest percentage pass rate across the whole school.

Increase of 20% in pupils achieving a minimum of 5 GCSE pass grades.

Very pleased with results given, the differing grade boundaries. As a school we are maintaining our high GCSE awards in core and additional subjects as a starting point in lifelong learning for all our students.

100% of exam students have made substantial progress from starting points, with regards to engagement, attendance, academic resilience, life skills and Social and British values.

Among this year’s success stories are:

Rachael who achieved three grade 4s and two Grade 5s making over 4 levels of progress in her time at EdStart, after joining us late in Key Stage 4. Achieving 6 GCSEs overall.

Carmel who achieved 5 GCSE grades 3 and 4, including a 4 for English Language up from having never engaged in the subject until her time at EdStart.

Charles has achieved five GCSE grades, including grades 4 and 5 in English Literature and Language—an incredible accomplishment given the variety of school settings and experiences he encountered before joining EdStart.

Ellie who has gained 4 GCSE grades including a 4 in Maths alongside her other core subjects.

Max has earned four GCSE grades despite a challenging Year 11 and numerous school changes, and he has confidently secured his post-16 pathway.

Courtney who has achieved six GCSEs, including increasing her predicted grade for Biology by three whole grades, making the jump from grade 1 to grade 4.

Andrew who has achieved six GCSEs and surpassed his estimated grades by at least one grade in every subject he took. He also achieved a grade 4 in English Literature, a subject in which he was previously estimated a grade 1.

Josh, who has achieved six GCSEs, all at grades 3 and 4. Josh was previously estimated grade 1s in five of the subjects he sat.

Also to note:

Liberty who achieved a grade 4 in History in only two terms of taking on this additional GCSE alongside her success in our 5 core subjects.

Kyle who achieved 3 GCSE grades after being told that a GCSE route was not open to him.

Blake who achieved in all five of his GCSEs despite exam stress and anxiety.

Mackenzie who has achieved in all five of his GCSEs despite a year of changes most adults would find daunting.

Executive Headteacher, Kevin Buchanan, said: “Today is a tremendous source of pride for us all. Our students are incredible young people who have demonstrated perfectly how we can all achieve when given the right opportunities and encouragement, and the appropriate levels of support and understanding.

“EdStart students haven’t always found school life easy, but they are resilient, determined and incredibly capable young people. They have huge amounts to offer the world, and their previous challenges shouldn’t be a barrier to future success. We’re all absolutely delighted to see the smiles on our students’ faces today as they learn that they’ve got the qualifications they need to move on to their planned next steps. They should feel very proud, and we wish them all the best for the future.

“We are proud to be part the team forming brilliant 16-year-olds, re-engaging them with education and positive life choices.”