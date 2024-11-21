CEO of Royal awards programme hails Wigan centre of excellence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Chief Executive of the Duke of Edinburgh Award Programme last week visited a Bryn-based Community Interest Company and praised the trainees and their passion for learning.

Ruth Marvel OBE visited The Hamlet Wigan CIC based on the banks of Three Sisters Lake on Thursday 14th November.

‘Today I’ve met so many inspiring young people who are following their own pathways and who are learning some incredible new skills and building confidence’. Said the CEO.

‘It was fantastic to see the Award brought to life - and the values and principles of the Award enabling the young people to grow themselves’.

CEO Ruth Marvel OBE visits The Hamlet

The purpose of the visit to the well respected Centre - that supports young adults aged 19 – 25 with additional needs in developing skills for their future - was to take a personal look at the Hamlet’s programme and see the value it provides.

Ruth spent several hours on site and saw first hand, how the centre delivers its Silver and Gold Awards.

Gemma Crompton, Head of Provision of The Hamlet was thrilled by the visit and the feedback of the Programme Head.

‘She was overwhelmed at our offer. She said that what we have here is inspirational. In particular how we offer the exact same Duke of Edinburgh Award to our trainees as is offered to thier age related peers in a mainstream setting’.

CEO Ruth Marvel OBE meets with Hamlet Head of Provision Gemma Crompton.

At The Hamlet, the DoE Award programme is offered to all the Trainees who attend and it is a important programme that promotes independence, resilience and encourages young adults to develop new skills.

Earlier this year 15 of The Hamlet's Trainees attended Buckingham Palace to receive their Gold Awards.

At the conclusion of the visit, Ruth presented students with Sectional Certificates and in return the young people of The Hamlet, performed a song that was specially composed for her visit.

Before saying farewell, Gemma and the young people took the opportunity to share their exciting plans to develop the DofE offer in the coming months. This follows the appointment of their first Duke of Edinburgh Lead Officer.

CEO of Duke of Edinburgh Awards presents medals.

‘There’s exciting times ahead’. Said Gemma.

‘Today was part of our Duke of Edinburgh Awards journey. It has been a heartwarming and a proud day. Ruth left feeling very much part of The Hamlet Family and promised to return to see how we progress’.

The Hamlet is located at The Three Sisters Recreation Area in Bryn near Ashton in Makerfield, and includes a Cafe, Print Shop, Craft Unit and small Retail Shop. The centre hosts its 5th annual Christmas Artisan Market on Saturday, November 23.