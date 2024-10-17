Change at the top as teaching hub sets course for the future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An organisation which runs training and support for teachers and leaders in all 292 schools across Warrington, Halton and Wigan is entering an exciting new phase with a new look leadership team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After three successful years delivering professional development to schools across the region, Generate Teaching Hub – designated to Evelyn Street Primary Academy and part of Warrington Primary Academy Trust – has widened its remit to include the strategic leadership of teacher training.

And that shift – backed by a government commitment of more than £1 million in funding over the next four years – has led to changes at the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deborah Sharples has moved from Hub Manager to Head of Teaching Hub to take responsibility for leading delivery of all its services.

Generate Teaching Hub’s new look team (from left): Deborah Sharples (Head of Teaching Hub), Linda Humphries (Teacher Training Manager) and Bernard Clarke (Director of Strategy and Development at Warrington Primary Academy Trust).

Hub Director Bernard Clarke has become Director of Strategy and Development at Warrington Primary Academy Trust (WPAT) to support the continued growth of the trust.

Linda Humphries continues to manage Generate’s primary trainee teacher programmes and now supports all initial teacher training partners as part of Generate’s strategic leadership role.

Bernard Clarke said the reorganisation would support the Hub’s mission to provide a more coherent suite of professional development services and deliver on its remit to lead teacher training across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Smith, CEO of Warrington Primary academy Trust, said: “Research shows the most effective way to improve pupil outcomes in school is to provide high quality, evidence-based training to teachers. With our expanded remit and a great team, we are in the right position to be able to deliver a real impact on teacher training and development for schools and trusts across Warrington, Halton and Wigan.”

Generate’s teacher training programmes are now open for applications for a September 2026 start. Further details are available at https://generateteachinghub.org/teacher-training/

Generate Teaching Hub is the professional development and teacher training arm of Warrington Primary Academy Trust (WPAT), a community of eight primary schools educating more than 2,300 children aged 2 to 11. WPAT was formed in 2016 and quickly developed a national reputation for excellent standards. WPAT provides staff at all of its schools with support, expertise and professional development so that they can provide the very best education standards for their children.