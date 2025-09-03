Charities invited to apply for second round of Miller Homes funding

Miller Homes is pleased to announce that the second round of its 2025 Community Fund will open for applications on Wednesday, September 3.

Following the success of previous years, the Community Fund will once again be offering grants up to £2,000 to charities and community groups across the North West, including St. Helens and Rainford.

Since its launch in 2022, the Miller Homes Community Fund has benefitted 538 groups and charities with grants totalling £344,000. The fund has already supported a wide range of initiatives, from grassroots sports clubs and youth organisations to local support services and volunteer-led projects.

Miller Homes Community Fund

One of the first-round recipients of 2025 was Lancashire TAAG, a charity supporting neurodivergent children, young people, and their families, which received a £1,000 donation from Miller Homes. Trustee Ryan O’Shea said the funding will help cover venue hire, equipment, and instructor costs, while subsidising places for families who might otherwise miss out, adding: “We’re incredibly grateful for the support.”

Applications for this latest round of funding will be open until Wednesday, October 15, with all types of community and charity groups encouraged to apply for donations ranging from a minimum of £250 to a maximum of £2,000. Successful applicants will be notified later in the year.

Clare Noakes, Sales Director for Miller Homes North West, said: “We are thrilled to open the second round of applications for this year’s Community Fund. It is incredibly rewarding to see the positive impact these grants have on organisations at the heart of our communities. We look forward to supporting even more projects and groups across the region.”

Miller Homes' commitment to supporting local communities extends across the UK, with each of its ten regional offices having its own £10,000 fund. Collectively, these funds will contribute £100,000 to community projects in 2025.

To apply for the Miller Homes Community Fund, please visit: https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/corporate/community-fund.aspx