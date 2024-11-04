Charity event for Christmas gifts for kids and the brick homeless
There's 40-50 people doing this walk with again this year we do it every year and the walk starts at hindley pavilion at 11am we will continue down Manchester road to past the kfc down to the bull dog tools and then left on to Darlington street continue down to the silverwell were the land lady will be putting on some sandwiches for us all and you can all get a drink. We will arrive here approximately 12:30 for 30 minutes.
Then carry on to the Lidl and turn left then continue to walk though lower ince and spring view in to platt bridge were we will stop of a McDonald's for anyone that's wants to get a refreshments.
We will get here at approximately 2:30pm, and then we will continue up Liverpool road to the bird i'th hand and then turn left back on the Wigan Road/Manchester Road then we will arrive back to the St Peter's pavilion at 4:00pm were we will be hold a charity event for everyone that wishes to attend even if you haven't been on the walk.
Limited tickets are available £2.50 for children and £5.00 for adults. There will be bouncy castles, flamingo bingo, raffles, auctions, also a big screen will be on showing Christmas films.