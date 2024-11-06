Charity event for two local charities

By katie sedgwick
Contributor
Published 6th Nov 2024, 16:59 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 09:42 BST
A family are organising a charity night to raise funds for two vital causes close to their hearts.

The two funds raised will go to the Neonatal Ward at Wigan Hospital and Derian House Children's Hospice, in recognition of the exceptional care her family received during a difficult time. Skye was born with one kidney and due to complications she was admitted to neonatal unit

The event will take place on November 30th at the Farmers Arms in Heskin is to raise money for essential items needed at the neonatal unit and to provide support for families who will be spending Christmas time in hospital.

"I want to give back to the incredible staff who supported us when my daughter was born. Without the support from all the nurses the nights of walking corridors and crying would of been so much worse. We’re so grateful for the care she received and this event is a chance for us to show our appreciation and help others in similar situations."

Charity event leafletplaceholder image
Charity event leaflet

Details:

Date: November 30th

Time: 8PM

Location: Farmers Arms, Heskin

Baby Skye under intense lights in the neonatal unitplaceholder image
Baby Skye under intense lights in the neonatal unit

Entry: Free

Raffle & Entertainment: £5 a strip for raffle tickets, Katie belle will be singing throughout the night.

From Cyndi Lauper VIP tickets to an Everton seat from the dugout are included in the many prizes available on the night

For more information, to donate, or to get involved, please contact Katie Sedgwick on 07845032558 or email [email protected]

Please can everyone help in making the night special.

