Charity hosts race track day for people with disabilities at Wigan's Three Sisters circuit

By Michelle Adamson
Published 25th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST
Action from a track day organised by the charity Speed Of Sight, held at Three Sisters race circuit in Ashton.

The event was held for people with disabilities and provided an opportunity for them to drive a car around the race track, when in reality their disabilities prevent them from holding a licence.

Some of the participants are blind, wheelchair bound or have other disabilities that would usually restrict them from driving.

Speed of Sight is committed to the promotion of opportunity for children and adults of all abilities.

Action from the track day organised by the charity Speed Of Sight, held at Three Sisters Race Circuit, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

Charity founder Mike Newman, holds multiple world records for speeds achieved in a car on land before becoming the first blind man on earth to drive a car at 200 mph.

Charity founder Mike Newman, holds multiple world records for speeds achieved in a car on land before becoming the first blind man on earth to drive a car at 200 mph. Action from the track day organised by the charity Speed Of Sight. The event held for people with disabilities, offering participants to drive a car around the race track, when in reality their disabilities prevent them from holding a licence. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

