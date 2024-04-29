Charity launches grant scheme to support young brain injury survivors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After Matters, a charity created to increase the support available to young people after brain injury, is offering survivors living in the Greater Manchester area assistance with meeting the costs of their rehabilitation and recovery.

The charity is offering grants of between £50 and £500 to people aged between 16 and 25 and their families, to help fund vital aspects of their lives, including therapy, equipment or vocational rehabilitation.

After Matters was created by the families of Matthew Hayden and Aidan Lees, who both suffered brain injuries as teenagers.

While the care they received in Salford Royal Hospital saved their lives and was hailed as “outstanding” by their families – who met when they were in neighbouring beds – after discharge they realised how little support existed.

In addition to grants, which are financed through fundraising, After Matters also provides emotional support to families who are dealing with the aftermath of brain injury, as well as signposting support and how to access it.

The new grant-making project was launched at an event in Manchester, attended by young survivors and their families, along with professionals working across the field of brain injury.

Maxine Hayden, Matthew’s mother and chair of After Matters, said: “We know from our ownexperience how difficult life can be after brain injury, and how difficult support can be to find,especially for young people.

“That is why we want to help families as much as we can with emotional support, signposting sources of help and with the launch of our grant programme, we can now provide access to financial support, to help with crucial elements of aiding recovery and vocational rehabilitation.

“Financing rehabilitation or even just adjusting to life can be very expensive for families – we knowbecause we’ve been there – and we’re delighted we can now play a role in supporting families going through this journey.

“We’ve been really encouraged with the response we’ve had, and with the turnout for our event. It shows that people working in the field of supporting people living with an acquired brain injury really care and want to help to make a positive change to bridge the gaps and provide better support.”

Sabrina Lawlor, principal lawyer at Slater and Gordon, supported Matthew in securing a settlement after his brain injury, and is now a trustee of After Matters.

" I am incredibly proud to support After Matters as a trustee. The goals and aspirations of the charity align with my own values and ethics, in particular in my role as a serious injury solicitor,” she said.