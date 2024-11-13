..
Charity memories: Wigan Children in Need fund-raisers 1997-2014

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Nov 2024, 04:55 GMT
This Friday is Children in Need Day: a charitable fixture that has been with us for 44 years now. Plenty of Wiganers will be doing challenging or silly things (or both) to raise money for good causes relating to youngsters.

And to get folk in the mood, here is a gallery of pictures taken of Children in Need fund-raisers from years past. Pyjamas feature heavily!

1. Pudsey Bear with Worsley Mesnes Primary School Year One pupils during a tour of local schools and a residential care home to raise funds for Children In Need which was organised by staff at the Asda Distribution Centre at Marus Bridge

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

2. Actress India de Beaufort at the Wigan Youth Bowling Club Children in Need Challenge, at AMF Bowling, Wallgate, Wigan.India de Beaufort with Wigan Youth Bowling Club members and her cousin Isabella Beaufort-Eaton, seven

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

3. Cleaners from John Laing Integrated Services, who work at Wigan Police Station, wore fancy dress. Left to right are Sheila Garbutt, Paul Dixon, Lynn Sedgwick, Helen Grant and Mary Carter

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

4. Jayne Holme has her car washed by brother, David Holme, at Paul Whittle Car Sales, Higher Ince

, Photo: FO

