Charity Tetris Tournament Comes to Wigan this Christmas

Wigan-based retro gaming night R3:PLAY is back with a charity Tetris competition. Ashton-in-Makerfield's Eagle and Child pub will play host to the travelling gaming collective from 19:00 on 23rd December as it seeks to find the very best local block stacker.

Entry into the competition is free. However, those hoping to take home one of the custom-made gold, silver, and bronze Tetris-themed trophies – sculpted and generously donated by Paul Mitchell at Pade Designs – are encouraged to make a donation to the night's beneficiary, the mental health charity Mind.

R3:PLAY hopes to capitalise on both the season of goodwill and the explosion in popularity the classic video game has seen over the last few years. This year, the Tetris brand celebrated its 40th anniversary and saw a slew of world records on the iconic NES version of the game broken.

R3:PLAY will also use the occasion as an official launch party for its new magazine, R3:MAG. Alongside features on video games from a bygone era, the publication includes an eclectic mix of stories written by R3:PLAY staffers, ranging from local kebab shop reviews to unsolved North-Western mysteries and spurious news stories (did a Wiganer's late grandmother really come back to life as a Tamogothchi?).

The first edition of R3:MAG will be available at the Tetris tournament. Those who can't be there can pick up a copy online at www.replayevents.online or at the Northwest Computer Museum and Gremlins Games in Leigh. Also on sale on the night will be R3:PLAY-branded merchandise and forgotten trinkets guaranteed to tickle a gamers' nostalgia.

After working up an appetite in the competition, hungry gamers will receive a complementary locally sourced dry aged rib cap burger and entertainment throughout will be provided by local DJ, Mike Jones. Attendees will also have an opportunity to flex their retro gaming knowledge in the R3:PLAY quiz and there might be a few surprises to motivate the crowd to give generously, too.

R3:PLAY has previously hosted similar events across the Wigan area, with amateur tournaments on much-loved classic titles like Tekken 3, Sensible Soccer, and Mario Kart. Last year's Christmas R3:PLAY night saw around 40 local gamers test their might on Mortal Kombat II in Ashton's Commercial Inn, raising over £500 for Mind.

R3:MAG available now

More information:

www.replayevents.online

https://www.instagram.com/re_replay_/

https://www.facebook.com/RETRO3VENTS/