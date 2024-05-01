Choir release song in collaboration with Wigan charity to help raise funds

Local Vocals and The Brick

Local Vocals, a community choir dedicated to supporting charities through the power of music, was created by local musician, Laura Bennett, in January 2021. The choir has since grown to a community of over three hundred people who sing together weekly in Wigan, Lancaster, Preston, Chorley, and Blackburn.

The idea to collaborate on the fundraising project with The Brick came from Laura Bennett, who saw the integral role the charity plays in the local community, she said: "We wanted to create something special and unique to help raise vital funds and awareness for this deserving cause. We have already raised over £21,000 for local causes and we are eager to continue our fundraising efforts through this special project.”

The music video, recorded at The Edge in Wigan with the choir members accompanied by a live band, showcases the talent and dedication of the choir members, as well as the staff and volunteers from The Brick.

Keely Dalfen, CEO at The Brick, said: “We realised how strong the sense of community is between The Brick and Local Vocals, and the equality that singing together brings. There was a strong sense of belonging when we recorded the song, something that we try desperately to provide for everyone we work with at The Brick.”

Bill and Tannia, volunteers at The Brick, joined the choir for the recording session and were so inspired by the experience that Tannia is now considering joining the choir full-time.

Bill Parkinson said: “We both really enjoyed the event. Everyone was welcoming and very friendly and put us all at ease. The songs the choir performed were brilliant and it was great to see all the singers come together. It was a real antidote to the terrible events that are taking place in the world.

“The Brick is a local charity, run by an army of wonderful volunteers who create a superb atmosphere for the people using its services, and provide much needed help for so many people.”

Local Voices has raised over £21,000 for local causes including The Brick, Lancashire Mind, Northwest Blood Bikes, and Derian House.

Each term, the choir nominates a local charity to support through various fundraising initiatives such as busking performances, fancy dress rehearsals, cake sales, recording projects, ticketed shows, and flashmobs.

Visit Local Voices and The Brick to see the choir and the staff and volunteers from The Brick, and to support the charity.