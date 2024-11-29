Christmas Health Advice: Keep The Festive Cheer Going By Stocking Up On Repeat Prescriptions

With Christmas and New Year just around the corner, NHS Greater Manchester is urging anyone who has repeat prescriptions to check they have enough for the festive period when several pharmacies won’t be working usual hours.

GP practices and pharmacies will have different opening hours over Christmas and New Year and will be closed on Wednesday 25th December and Thursday 26th December, then again over the New Year period on Wednesday 1st January 2025 – making it harder for patients to access medicines at short notice.

That’s why NHS Greater Manchester is trying to help people keep the festive show on the road, by reminding anyone who takes regular medicines on repeat prescription to check they have enough to last them through the holidays and any Christmas getaways – making sure they order what they need to tide them over from their GP surgery by Friday 13th December at the latest.

Every bank holiday and festive season, NHS 111 sees huge increases in people getting in touch because they’ve run out of a prescription medicine. By being prepared, you can save yourself time and ensure NHS 111 is there for those who really need it during the busy winter months. But in the event that they don’t have enough, please do still contact NHS 111 who will be able to help.

Chief Pharmacist for NHS Greater Manchester, Kenny Li said: “It’s important for anyone who takes medication regularly to ensure they have enough to last them over Christmas and New Year – especially if you are planning any trips to see family in another part of the country, or abroad – so that you don’t risk running out.

“Planning ahead, re-stocking your medicine cabinets with both prescription and everyday medicines for cold and flu and knowing when your GP practice and local pharmacy is open means you have one less thing to worry about so you can simply enjoy the festivities with family and friends. But please still ensure that you’re only ordering prescription medication if you need it so that we don’t risk any shortages for those that really do.

“Ordering your repeat prescription has never been easier – either put your order in through the NHS App or order as you usually would.”

As well as ordering prescriptions, NHS Greater Manchester wants to make sure that everyone knows where to go if they have any health issues as the weather gets colder – a particularly busy time for the NHS as a whole.

Local pharmacies remain an easy and convenient way to get instant expert advice about minor conditions – and in many cases avoid the need to go to A&E or wait for a GP appointment. Under Pharmacy First, your pharmacist can now assess and treat more conditions including sore throats and urinary tract infections without the need for a GP appointment or prescription. If your health issue isn’t one of the Pharmacy First conditions or something a pharmacist can’t already help with, you may be advised to see your GP. How pharmacies can help.

If you have pain in your mouth, teeth or gums, call the Greater Manchester Dental Helpline on 0333 332 3800. It is available 8am to 10pm every day, including weekends and bank holidays, for those who need urgent help when their dental practice is closed, or do not have a regular dentist. A charge may apply.

Greater Manchester’s Urgent Eye Care Service can provide help quickly if you have a sudden change in vision, red or painful eyes or new flashes or floaters. The service is available throughout the week including evenings and weekends.

Go to Minor and urgent eyecare services to find an optician that is part of the service. This is not a walk-in service so always call first.

For mental health crisis support there are free 24/7 helplines covering Greater Manchester. For Bolton, Manchester, Salford, Trafford and Wigan residents, call 0800 953 0285. For Bury, Heywood, Middleton and Rochdale, Oldham, Stockport, Tameside and Glossop the number is 0800 014 9995.

Dr Manisha Kumar, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Greater Manchester added: “It's always useful to have a basic self-care kit at home to manage the symptoms of minor health conditions. This can include painkillers, plasters, anti-diarrhoea tablets and flu and cold medication, all of which can be bought from your local supermarket or pharmacy.

“But if you need expert advice use NHS 111 online or call 111 to get assessed and be directed to the right place which may be a pharmacy or a walk-in centre. If you have a serious or life-threatening injury, go straight to A&E. The NHS is here for you if you need it.”