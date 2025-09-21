4 . St Oswald and St Edmund Arrowsmith Church in Ashton-in-Makerfield

As you approach the church from Liverpool Road it is hard to believe that there has only been a church on this site since 1825. Prior to this date, the local Catholics celebrated Mass at Bryn Hall, home of the Gerard family, when there was a priest available. The first church was built in 1822 and funded by the Gerard family who also donated the land. It was demolished in 1925 when it became too small for the congregation and had gone past economical repair. The church was demolished voluntarily by members of the Parish under supervision and some of the features were transferred to the “new” church. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson