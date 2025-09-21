This year is a significant year for Catholics as they celebrate a Holy Year of Jubilee, which happens every 25 years. Although the Jubilee is a worldwide celebration, the late Pope Francis asked each diocese throughout the world to get involved and mark the Jubilee in its own unique way.
As part of the celebrations, the Bishops of England and Wales have nominated Jubilee Churches where those making a pilgrimage can gain a plenary indulgence. Archbishop Malcolm McMahon selected the seven churches in the Archdiocese of Liverpool for this special honour, which includes St Oswald and St Edmund Arrowsmith, Ashton-in-Makerfield.
Parish Priest Canon John Gorman outside St Oswald and St Edmund Arrowsmith Church in Ashton-in-Makerfield. Archbishop Malcolm McMahon selected seven churches in the Archdiocese of Liverpool for the Catholic Holy Year of Jubilee, which included St Oswald and St Edmund Arrowsmith, Ashton-in-Makerfield Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Fr Ged Callacher, Jubilee coordinator said: “With the theme for the Jubilee 2025 being 'Pilgrims of Hope' - it’s a great opportunity to discover afresh what it means to be a pilgrim, not just by taking part in some of the walks across our archdiocese or the country to some of our amazing places or shrines, but also in seeing our whole lives as a pilgrimage from God to God, and our own parishes or two cathedrals as pilgrimage places." Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
People across the archdiocese and beyond are encouraged to visit selected churches during the Jubilee year, to mark the special occasion, they can take a 'Pilgrim Passport' to complete along the way and have as a keepsake. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
As you approach the church from Liverpool Road it is hard to believe that there has only been a church on this site since 1825. Prior to this date, the local Catholics celebrated Mass at Bryn Hall, home of the Gerard family, when there was a priest available. The first church was built in 1822 and funded by the Gerard family who also donated the land. It was demolished in 1925 when it became too small for the congregation and had gone past economical repair. The church was demolished voluntarily by members of the Parish under supervision and some of the features were transferred to the “new” church. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson