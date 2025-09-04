Citizens Advice Wigan Borough's Community Advice Project to extend advice provision across Wigan Borough
Initial locations will include family hubs, The Brick food pantry, and Ince Community Centre, with further locations being rolled out over the next year.
Lisa Kidston, Chief Officer at Citizens Advice Wigan Borough said, “The Community Advice Project is bringing Citizens Advice Wigan Borough directly to the people who need us. We want everyone to be able to easily access our advice and support wherever they are.
We know that not everyone can get to our main offices, but many still want to speak to someone face to face. That’s why we’re opening local outreach locations, so people can talk to us closer to home.”
The latest project is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund to improve availability of quality assured advice in the area.
The project is also recruiting volunteers to support the outreaches with full training provided. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer adviser can contact the volunteering team via email - [email protected] or look at their website ( cawb.org.uk/volunteering) for further information.
For advice and support, contact Citizens Advice. https://www.cawb.org.uk/contact
Keep an eye on our social media and our website for details of the upcoming outreaches.