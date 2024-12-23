At St Joseph’s, we have very experienced staff and a lovely building and school grounds in which we can offer a wide range of different opportunities, such as a Forest School with lots of outside space, a Sensory Room, a Therapy Dog, Reading Cafe and much more. If you would like to visit our school, please call 01257 423092 to arrange a visit.
