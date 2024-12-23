Class Act: St Joseph's RC Primary School, Wrightington

By Michelle Adamson
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 04:55 GMT
Here at St Joseph's, we pride ourselves on the loving and nurturing environment that we provide for our children and families. We are one, big happy family, with the children at the centre of all we do. We believe that children should not only strive to do their best academically, but to develop all of their gifts and talents to reach their dreams, whatever they may be.

At St Joseph’s, we have very experienced staff and a lovely building and school grounds in which we can offer a wide range of different opportunities, such as a Forest School with lots of outside space, a Sensory Room, a Therapy Dog, Reading Cafe and much more. If you would like to visit our school, please call 01257 423092 to arrange a visit.

If you would like to feature in Class Act, contact our photographer: [email protected]

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Wrightington.

1. CLASS ACT

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Wrightington. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Wrightington.

2. CLASS ACT

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Wrightington. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
CLASS ACT - St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Wrightington.

3. CLASS ACT

CLASS ACT - St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Wrightington. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Wrightington.

4. CLASS ACT

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Wrightington. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice