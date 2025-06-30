This event marked the culmination of a year-long journey to embed well-being into the heart of the school’s curriculum.

Throughout the week, every child took part in a thoughtfully planned programme of activities designed to support both mental and physical health, while strengthening community spirit and personal growth.

Children embraced the opportunity to connect through music, with younger children performing for the local community at Shevington Methodist Church and taking part in joyful singing workshops led by Wigan Music Service.

Key stage 2 children came together for a high-energy colour run, celebrating friendship and fun.

Being active was a central focus, with each year group enjoying silent disco sessions and sports workshops delivered by Wigan Warriors rugby players.

The Wigan Warriors mental health team also led a powerful whole-school assembly on mental health and ran interactive classroom workshops about physical and mental health.

In sessions dedicated to keep learning, children expanded their skills in the kitchen, creating healthy fruit kebabs with support from the school cook.

Acts of kindness were woven throughout the week, with children embracing the importance of giving.

From litter picking and planting flowers around Shevington village to the older children volunteering at Shevington Food Pantry, every class played a part in making a difference.

Charlotte Farrell, personal development lead, said: “It’s been a wonderful celebration of everything we stand for. The children have shown kindness, energy and real joy in learning how to care for themselves and each other. Well-being Week not only brought smiles and laughter to every corner of the school but also reaffirmed St Bernadette’s deep commitment to nurturing happy, healthy and compassionate children — now and for the future.”

1 . CLASS ACT Pupils after the colour run on the school field. Well-being week at St Bernadette's Primary School, Shevington. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2 . CLASS ACT Well-being week at St Bernadette's Primary School, Shevington Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3 . CLASS ACT Well-being week at St Bernadette's Primary School, Shevington Photo: submitted Photo Sales