Cleveleys mum helps cancer survivors regain confidence with life-changing tattoos

A Cleveleys-based permanent makeup artist is being celebrated for her transformative work with cancer survivors, using her expertise to help restore confidence and self-esteem.

Kerry Benson, a married mum of two, runs her own private studio on Anchorsholme Lane East, Cleveleys, near Blackpool. With over 10 years in the beauty industry, Kerry offers a wide range of semi-permanent makeup treatments, including brows, eyeliner, lips and lash enhancements.

She is also a specialist in advanced areola tattooing and runs her own bespoke academy, training both new and experienced artists in permanent makeup.

Her unique talent and eye for detail led to a collaboration with the Nipple Innovation Project (NIP UK) just over a year ago. Through the charity, Kerry now provides highly realistic 3D areola tattoos for breast cancer patients across Lancashire and beyond.

These treatments are described by many as life-changing, helping survivors to reclaim their confidence after mastectomy surgery.

Kerry said: “It’s an honour to be able to give something so meaningful back to these women. Seeing their reaction in the mirror is truly life-changing—not just for them, but for me too.”

The charity recently featured Kerry’s inspiring work in a dedicated article, showcasing the profound impact her treatments are having on survivors’ lives. Read the full article here.