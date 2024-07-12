Colleagues recognise the NRL Group as a Great Place To Work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan-based engineering recruitment and contracting specialist the NRL Group, has proudly announced its official certification as a Great Place to Work, a prestigious recognition based on direct feedback from their employees. An incredible 97% of employees agreed the NRL Group is a great place to work, substantially surpassing the 54% average of UK businesses.

Certification™ is a significant achievement, backed by validated and anonymous feedback from employees that is collected through Great Place To Work®. As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® utilises its rigorous, data-driven For All™ methodology.

Securing this employee endorsement demonstrates NRL's commitment to nurturing a supportive and engaging work culture. The results from the comprehensive survey, conducted as part of the certification process, highlight high levels of satisfaction and wellbeing within the company. Other stand out statistics included 99% of workers feeling warmly welcomed upon joining the business, and an impressive 95% feeling a sense of pride when they look at what they accomplish.

NRL Group CEO David Redmayne was delighted to review the survey results.

Colleagues collecting their internal recognition award at NRL's annual conference

"Receiving the Great Place to Work® certification™ is a tremendous honour and a reflection of the collective effort of every member of our team to make this a rewarding environment to work in. These results are not just numbers, they are a testament to our company values, the people we have in our business and our unwavering dedication to creating a workplace where our employees can thrive and feel a sense of belonging.

We’ve long felt our team enjoy where they work, but to receive such overwhelming feedback from across the business is resounding."​

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® UK, expressed his congratulations to the NRL Group for attaining their Certification™:

“We know that prioritising the employee experience leads to building trust among employees, fostering a remarkable workplace culture, and ultimately achieving exceptional business outcomes.”​

For over 40 years, the NRL Group has provided supply chain solutions to the engineering sector, building a reputation for excellence, compliance and trustworthiness. The longevity of service amongst the NRL Group’s workforce, with 27% of surveys completed by long-standing employees who have been with the business for over a decade, is a direct reflection of a workforce who see the business as a place they can grow and develop their careers.​