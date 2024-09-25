Community awards to helpful Tesco staff in Wigan
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Manager Chris Mannion and stock controller Claire Stockley from Whelley Tesco received the Community Hero awards on behalf of Whelley Tesco from The Proper Pub Company who own the White Lion and Railway in Whelley Wigan.
Tesco helps supply food for JEDS pantry based at St Stephens church Whelley, who have been open for over 2 years on every Tuesday from 9-11.00, also they run a community cafe in the church hall from 9-1.00 pm where hot food is available on a pay as you go basis.
In August Ian Hollis with family and friends from the White Lion did a sponsored walk from the pub to Haigh Hall and back raising £1150.00 for the pantry and church .Breakfast food was supplied by Whelley Tesco and thoroughly enjoyed by the walkers
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.