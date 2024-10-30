The Wigan-based Black Scorpion Karate CIC is proud to announce that it now has a fully operational community defibrillator installed.

This achievement was made possible for the Pemberton club by the generosity of local supporters, students, their families, and the skilled team at Standish Energy.

Funding for this life-saving equipment came from a dedicated fund-raiser organised by its students and their families, with additional wiring support provided through the MatchMyProject scheme.

The defibrillator is now ready to help support the local community.

Two of the team from Standish Energy, standing with the newly installed defibrillator outside Black Scorpion karate CIC's Wigan Dojo

After a successful fund-raiser for the purchase, Black Scorpion Karate CIC reached out to Wigan Council’s MatchMyProject scheme for installation support.

Standish Energy answered the call, generously donating their time and expertise to ensure the defibrillator was safely wired, warmed, and lit—perfectly prepared for the winter months ahead.

“Our project was completed quickly and safely. We couldn’t fault the team at all,” a spokesperson for Black Scorpion Karate CIC said.

“We’ll be recommending Standish Energy to everybody. What an asset to the borough!

"Our students, their families, and the local community fund-raised for our community defibrillator, and it is now wrapped up and ready to protect thanks to our friends at Standish Energy.”

A spokesperson for Standish Energy said: “Sports play a key part in the development and well-being of our community.

"It’s a pleasure to see independent sports clubs like Black Scorpion Karate leading the way in this field.

We were pleased to support them in the small way we could.”The defibrillator’s presence at Black Scorpion Karate CIC aligns with its commitment to inclusivity, safety, and supporting the health and well-being of the Wigan area.

As the Believe Sports Club of the Year, Black Scorpion Karate CIC continues to demonstrate the power of community collaboration, setting a positive example for sports and community organisations across the region.