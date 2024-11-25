Community shows support for Wigan & Leigh Hospice at Gala Ball

More than £42,000 was raised at the 2024 Wigan & Leigh Hospice Gala Ball when it was also announced that the hospice will be Charity of the Year for Wigan Warriors next season.

Around 300 guests attended The Edge in Wigan to celebrate and support the organisation.

They were joined by Wigan Warriors players Liam Farrell and Jake Wardell and were treated to an exclusive first look at the team’s new third kit, which features Wigan & Leigh Hospice branding and commemorates Warriors player Liam Marshall’s mum, Debbie, who was cared for by the hospice before she passed away in February this year.

The hospice was supported on the night by local businesses and supporters from the community as well as the winners of the first Team Hospice Excellence Awards, which celebrated the charity’s staff and volunteers, acknowledging their hard work and dedication.

Wigan & Leigh Hospice Chief Executive Jo Carby with Wigan Warriors players Liam Farrell and Jake Wardell, and Liam Marshall's dad David and brother Scott.

The winners were awarded with free tickets to the Gala Ball, kindly sponsored by JJH Building Contractors and Fielden Factors.

Chief Executive of Wigan & Leigh Hospice, Jo Carby, said: “Our Gala Ball is a great opportunity to celebrate our achievements, while also raising the funds we so desperately need to keep our essential services running. I never cease to be amazed by how generous this community is, and we feel so lucky to be part of it.

"It was particularly exciting to be able to announce our partnership with Wigan Warriors at the ball.

"Partnerships like this are so important for the hospice, but this one is even more special, knowing what a difference we made to their player, Liam Marshall, and his family, when we cared for his mum, Debbie, earlier this year.

Jo Carby, host Chris Milow and Wigan Warriors Liam Farrell with the newly launched charity third kit.

"We very much look forward to working with Wigan Warriors over the next 12 months.”

Other sponsors of the evening were the Wigan-based companies and organisations Greenmount Projects, MAC Construction, Wigan Council, Westwood Motor Group, Attain, Express IT Group, Branded Items Group and Metro Rod.

The night included entertainment from singers Annabelle Mather, Aimeé Clare and Tom Byrom & The Players Club, with local radio presenter Chris Milow as the evening’s host.