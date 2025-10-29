Community urged to act now to save Astley & Boothstown greenbelt

Residents across Astley and Boothstown are being urged to take immediate action to protect their cherished Greenbelt land before November 26 — a critical deadline that could determine the future of one of the area’s most valued natural spaces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Save Astley & Boothstown Greenbelt campaign has launched a petition calling on local residents, environmental supporters, and anyone who values open countryside to make their voices heard.

The petition aims to stop large-scale developments that threaten to replace vital green space with housing and infrastructure, putting at risk the local wildlife, heritage, and the rural character that makes the area special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners warn that once the Greenbelt is gone, it’s gone forever. These protected lands play a vital role in tackling climate change, reducing flood risks, and providing residents with space for recreation and wellbeing.

A breathtaking view of the Astley & Boothstown Greenbelt — a precious stretch of countryside that could soon be lost to development unless the community acts now to protect it.

“This isn’t just about saving fields — it’s about saving our community’s identity,” said one campaign spokesperson. “We need every single signature before the deadline on 26th November to show the council that local people care deeply about protecting our environment and preserving it for future generations.”

Residents can sign the petition now using the official link below:

👉 Sign the Petition to Save Astley & Boothstown Greenbelt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign stresses that time is running out. With just weeks remaining until the deadline, every signature could make the difference between protecting this vital Greenbelt — or losing it forever.

For up to date information you can visit www.facebook.com/groups/765444322187546/?ref=share