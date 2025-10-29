Community urged to act now to save Astley & Boothstown greenbelt

By chris frain
Contributor
Published 29th Oct 2025, 21:39 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 08:12 GMT
Residents across Astley and Boothstown are being urged to take immediate action to protect their cherished Greenbelt land before November 26 — a critical deadline that could determine the future of one of the area’s most valued natural spaces.

The Save Astley & Boothstown Greenbelt campaign has launched a petition calling on local residents, environmental supporters, and anyone who values open countryside to make their voices heard.

The petition aims to stop large-scale developments that threaten to replace vital green space with housing and infrastructure, putting at risk the local wildlife, heritage, and the rural character that makes the area special.

Campaigners warn that once the Greenbelt is gone, it’s gone forever. These protected lands play a vital role in tackling climate change, reducing flood risks, and providing residents with space for recreation and wellbeing.

A breathtaking view of the Astley & Boothstown Greenbelt — a precious stretch of countryside that could soon be lost to development unless the community acts now to protect it.

“This isn’t just about saving fields — it’s about saving our community’s identity,” said one campaign spokesperson. “We need every single signature before the deadline on 26th November to show the council that local people care deeply about protecting our environment and preserving it for future generations.”

Residents can sign the petition now using the official link below:

👉 Sign the Petition to Save Astley & Boothstown Greenbelt

The campaign stresses that time is running out. With just weeks remaining until the deadline, every signature could make the difference between protecting this vital Greenbelt — or losing it forever.

For up to date information you can visit www.facebook.com/groups/765444322187546/?ref=share

