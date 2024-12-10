Court grants closure order for nuisance property

A Wigan Borough property that had become a magnet for anti-social and criminal behaviour is now subject to a closure order.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magistrates heard the tenant of 62 Falkirk Grove had ‘lost control’ of the property, with frequent incidents of criminal damage and drug use reported at the site.

Further incidents where an assault was reported to have taken place and individuals were spotted throwing fireworks at the property had also been listed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An application for a full closure order was granted at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court earlier in December.

User (UGC) Submitted

Councillor Dane Anderton, cabinet portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “Although this type of action is often a last resort, we simply cannot tolerate situations such as this one where it is having a detrimental impact on the community.

“We are grateful that the court has granted our application and relevant council teams will provide appropriate support for this tenant. However, I hope this course of action offers reassurance to this neighbourhood and to our wider communities.”

The order – which prohibits access to the property to only Wigan Council employees and the emergency services – will be in place for three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closure Orders such as this one are applied for by the local authority with the aim of stopping criminality taking place at a property.

They are part of Wigan Borough’s Community Safety Partnership work, which sees Wigan Council team up with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and other partners to tackle issues of concern voiced by the community.

Coun Anderton added: “Once again, I would like to highlight the dedication of our community resilience team and legal officers and emphasise that we will continue to promote safe and resilient communities as a priority.”