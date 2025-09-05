Creative company to run six-week weekend youth club
Starting in late September, Jamie Callaghan Studios will be running the first installment of our weekend & holiday clubs in St Helens Town Centre aimed at 8-14 year old children to get creative, have fun & make new friends!
This new youth club will run every Saturday (starting from 27th Sept) where your children will enjoy the whole day of fun & creativity for 5 weeks, dates are as follows:
- Saturday 27th Sept (11AM - 4PM)
- Saturday 4th October (11AM - 4PM)
- Saturday 10th October (11AM - 4PM)
- Saturday 18th October (11AM - 4PM)
- Saturday 25th October (11AM - 4PM)
*your children will attend all the sessions
This 5 week club will be aimed at allowing children to be creative and take part in a range of fun activities, trips out & exploring creativity - they will take part in fun activities to work towards hosting a fun Halloween indoor market/festival (more to come on that soon!)
Anyone expressing an interest should email [email protected] for an informal chat aimed at getting to know their children and how JCS can best support them!