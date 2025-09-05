Creative company to run six-week weekend youth club

St Helens based provider, Jamie Callaghan Studios recently announced that it is running a 6-Week Youth Club (every Saturday) for children between the ages of 8 & 14 years old - where they will take part in a range of fun Halloween themed activities which they will work towards running their own Halloween Festival!

Starting in late September, Jamie Callaghan Studios will be running the first installment of our weekend & holiday clubs in St Helens Town Centre aimed at 8-14 year old children to get creative, have fun & make new friends!

This new youth club will run every Saturday (starting from 27th Sept) where your children will enjoy the whole day of fun & creativity for 5 weeks, dates are as follows:

- Saturday 27th Sept (11AM - 4PM)

- Saturday 4th October (11AM - 4PM)

- Saturday 10th October (11AM - 4PM)

- Saturday 18th October (11AM - 4PM)

- Saturday 25th October (11AM - 4PM)

*your children will attend all the sessions

This 5 week club will be aimed at allowing children to be creative and take part in a range of fun activities, trips out & exploring creativity - they will take part in fun activities to work towards hosting a fun Halloween indoor market/festival (more to come on that soon!)

Anyone expressing an interest should email [email protected] for an informal chat aimed at getting to know their children and how JCS can best support them!