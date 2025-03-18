A truly treasurable collection.
1. Life in Crooke Village over a century and more
2. Derek Keen with "Billy" the stray goat he found on the canal bridge at Crooke in 2012
3. A petition to save the trees at Crooke marina received plenty of signitories in 1987
4. It's 2015 and workmen uncover part of an historic railway line that ran through the village. The line once took coal down to the nearby canal and has been buried under asphalt and rubble for many years. John Heyes from the Highways Department cleans up the old track
