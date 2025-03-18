Crooke Village picture memories including its vanishing school

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
Now here’s a special picture gallery for those who live in, love or frequent the little canalside Wigan village of Crooke. We have photographs from our archives charting more than a century of its history, including its famous school that sank without trace and many events hosted at the local pub, Methodist church, nursery and marina.

A truly treasurable collection.

1. Life in Crooke Village over a century and more

. Photo: STAFF

2. Derek Keen with "Billy" the stray goat he found on the canal bridge at Crooke in 2012

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. A petition to save the trees at Crooke marina received plenty of signitories in 1987

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. It's 2015 and workmen uncover part of an historic railway line that ran through the village. The line once took coal down to the nearby canal and has been buried under asphalt and rubble for many years. John Heyes from the Highways Department cleans up the old track

. Photo: Paul Heyes

