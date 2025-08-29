Crowds rush to support Wigan & Leigh Hospice's new superstore

Queues formed early, with eager bargain hunters hoping to be among the first 50 customers to receive exclusive gift bags, packed with treats - including a 10% discount voucher valid until the end of September.

Wigan Warriors prop forward - Luke Thompson - proudly opened the charity superstore. He said: "It's great to be here today, to open this new superstore, which will help to generate vital funds for Wigan & Leigh Hospice.

"The charity does so much within the community – and the hospice is Wigan Warriors' official charity partner – so as a club, we do all we can to support this brilliant cause."

Shoppers were entertained by Stephen Corless, Founder of Wigan Ukulele Club, who performed original songs written especially for the occasion.

Jane Dutton, Retail Development Manager, at Wigan & Leigh Hospice, said: "I am overwhelmed with the response to the opening of our charity superstore.

"Stock is flying off the shelves, but we still have plenty of standout items; including designer clothes, branded trainers and brand-new furniture; so I'd advise anybody that loves a bargain to head down to see what we have on offer."

Jo Carby, Chief Executive, at Wigan & Leigh Hospice, said: "We're absolutely delighted with the response to our new superstore at Robin Retail Park.

"The opening day was a tremendous success, and it was heartwarming to see so many members of the community come out to support us.

"This store represents a huge step forward in helping us raise vital funds for the hospice, and we couldn't have done it without the dedication of our volunteers and the generosity of local businesses.

"Thank you to everyone who has made this milestone so special."

Numerous volunteers and local companies donated their time and resources to the project. Mike Sharkey and the team at Greenmount Projects completed the shop fitout free of charge.

Mike Sharkey, Chief Executive Officer, at Greenmount Projects, said: "Transforming the old Argos unit into the new Wigan & Leigh Hospice shop at Robin Park has been truly inspiring. We've valued working closely with our supply chain partners to bring the Hospice's vision to life. They are at the heart of our community, supporting families when they need it most, and knowing that this new shop will help sustain their vital work fills us with gratitude."

Located between Marks & Spencer Food and Smyths Toys, the new superstore is the hospice's eleventh retail outlet in the borough, joining shops in Ashton, Atherton, Golborne, Hindley, Leigh (Bradshawgate and Lord Street Furniture), Pemberton, Shevington, Standish and Tyldesley.

The launch of the Robin Retail Park superstore marks a significant milestone for Wigan & Leigh Hospice, providing a new source of income to help meet the charity’s daily running costs of £18,500.

The store is open seven days a week; from 9am-5pm, Monday-Saturday, and from 10:30am-4:30pm on Sundays.

