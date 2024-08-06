Daring Wigan gran climbs to the top of a 235ft rollercoaster in bucket list quest

An adventurous gran has defied the odds to conquer the most challenging item on her retirement bucket list – climbing 235ft above sea level to the top of the Big One at Pleasure Beach Resort in Blackpool.

Maureen Carroll, 73, from Wigan, scaled the world-famous rollercoaster as part of her mission to take on unusual challenges since retiring from her role as communications officer for Greater Manchester Police.

While at the top, Maureen cleaned the rollercoaster’s aircraft warning beacon.

In the UK, any structure taller than 200ft above ground level is required to have an aircraft warning beacon, and this is regularly cleaned by the Pleasure Beach team to ensure maximum visibility to aircrafts.

Maureen at the top of the Big One at Pleasure Beach Resort

Through her bucket list, Maureen has previously read the weather forecast for BBC Radio Manchester and announced flight information at Manchester Airport, before writing to Pleasure Beach Resort with an unusual request.

In a handwritten letter, Maureen requested permission to entertain guests by playing the role of Gromit, silent sidekick and best friend to the eccentric Wallace in the Aardman series Wallace & Gromit. Both Wallace and Gromit make regular appearances at Pleasure Beach to meet and greet delighted guests outside their titular ride, Wallace & Gromit’s Thrill-O-Matic.

“I am 73 years but fit and well,” Maureen wrote in her letter. “I hope with all my heart you would consider this wish for me.”

The team at Pleasure Beach decided to do one better. Not only did they grant Maureen permission to play Gromit, they offered her a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to climb the Big One with their maintenance team to carry out a small but important task.

Back on the ground, Maureen was presented with a medal and a Gromit souvenir

Pleasure Beach CEO, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “When we received Maureen’s letter we didn’t hesitate to agree to her playing Gromit, but we then had another thought. Maureen wanted to set herself unique challenges as part of her bucket list, and you don’t get much more unique than climbing to the top of one of the UK’s tallest rollercoasters. We decided to suggest it to her but we had no idea if she’d say yes. Amazingly, she did.

“Maureen’s mission has captured our hearts and is wonderful reminder that age should never be a barrier to doing something exciting.”

Maureen said: “There are lots of things throughout life that you want to do, but you end up putting it to one side for whatever reason. But when you get to a certain age you realise that tomorrow isn’t promised, so now if I see something I’d like to do, I write and ask.

“I wanted to do something completely different and I hope I’ve done it justice. Climbing to the top of the Big One was out of this world, it’s one of the best bucket list events I’ve ever done. There are no words to describe the views from the top and it’s an experience I’ll never forget.

“As Gromit, I was smiling the whole time inside the costume. The children’s faces were just wonderful. Pleasure Beach have been tremendous. I can’t say how grateful I am or the love I have for everyone here for making it possible.

“My advice to anyone wanting to do something similar would be to do it. Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today because life has no guarantees.”

To celebrate Maureen’s efforts, Pleasure Beach awarded her with a medal to prove she reached the Big One’s summit on foot.

