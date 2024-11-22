Dazzling display: visitors delight at Wigan's latest Light Night

A spectacular outdoor light event has returned to Wigan, much to visitors’ starry-eyed delight. Light Night has proved a big hit in recent years, with dazzling, illuminated installations transforming familiar settings into enchanted trails. It has most recently been staged in Mesnes Park and this year’s there was promised to be the biggest and best yet.

Part of the event included a school competition hailing Wigan icons. The winners spotlit George Hughes, who lost his dad when he was very young and has become a very promising golfer, Susan the lollipop lady and Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson. Light Night continues tonight (Friday) and concludes tomorrow evening. Booking free tickets is essential. For more information, follow Light Night Wigan on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.lightnightwigan.co.uk.

Wigan Light Night 2024

Light Night Wigan, a free festival of beautiful illuminations, light and sound installation, held over three nights at Mesnes Park, Wigan.

Light Night Wigan

Ruby Culshaw with her design of Keely Hodgkinson, part of the Wigan Borough Icons competition

