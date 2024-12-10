Warm tributes have been paid to former headteacher and tireless champion of the arts, Gill David, who has died aged 85.

She was acclaimed for her philanthropic nature and her love for the arts across the Wigan and Leigh area, making iimportant, long-standing and sustainable contributions with over 50 years of public service and volunteering which continued until just days before her passing.

Countless tens of thousands of pounds were raised for local groups through charitable events that she organised.

The late Gillian David

Through her work she is credited with changing many people’s attitudes towards the arts, education and community involvement, having a considerable positive impact on many people’s lives.

Her charitable work benefitted many arts organisations and professionals through her fund-raising, and the wisdom and guidance she brought to the groups that she worked with.

Only two weeks before her death at home in Pennington, Leigh, she was still fund-raising on local car-boot sales and Ashton market to raise much needed funds for the arts.

Through her teaching career, Gill was the well-loved head of Tyldesley County Primary School where she instilled a love of the arts in pupils from an early age.

Award-winning champion of the arts, Gill David receiving an award from actress Leah Hackett

On her retirement she set up a charity to support the arts within the school. She chaired numerous local boards which included the Arts Exchange which sought to bring together professionals and volunteers from the arts world. She also served as the Interim-Chair of the Wigan Cultural Partnership for a period.

At the centre of her love of the arts was Turnpike Community Theatre which Gill actively led since its inception in May 1984 when the group performed its inaugural community play: Twice around the Turnpike.

This large-scale promenade production involved a big cast including students from her school.

In 2000 she was successful in gaining National Lottery funding for the group to perform another large-scale production that toured local venues including what was then Hindley Young Offenders’ Institution.

It is touching that founder member Gill passed away as the group was celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Speaking on behalf of the trustees and members of Turnpike Community Theatre, Neil Gredecki said: “Gill has made amazing contributions to the arts and the local community, driving engagement and inclusivity.

"She has raised large amounts of money for local and national causes and has been an inspiration to many. More importantly, she was a wonderful, altruistic person who was loved by so many people and will be missed by many.”

Gill was also recognised for her leadership, and her skills in supporting local organisations to achieve charitable status. She was a trustee for these charities which included Turnpike Community Theatre, The Friends of Wigan Youth Brass Band and Friends of Tyldesley County Primary School.

She actively fund-raised for these charities and was previously a fund-raiser and supporter for the Drumcroon exhibition and gallery in Wigan, a founder member and trustee of the Westleigh Community Centre, and a member of the Westleigh Community Partnership to name but a few.

Gill’s lifetime of dedication to her community was reflected in the numerous local and national awards that were rained down on her over the years.

She was recognised through the local Big Thank-you scheme in Wigan borough and commended for her ongoing commitment and dedication to the work of the organisations with which she worked.

In 2009 Gill was awarded a Long Service Award by the then Leisure and Cultural Partnership in Wigan for a lifelong contribution to the arts.

In 2010 Gill received one of seven regional Spirit of the Community Awards from Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank, receiving the overall award for the North West region of the UK for her contribution to keeping her local community alive.

On receiving that award she immediately said she would be dividing the prize money between the Turnpike Community Theatre Group and Wigan Youth Brass Band to help with future performances.

Then, in 2012, she was proud to receive the British Empire Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list for services to the Arts.

Colleagues say that Gill’s active involvement in the local community and her support of the Arts and various charitable trusts will be missed. However, they add that the true loss to the local community will be her friendship, love and wisdom that she offered to so many people.

Dave Little, Head of Wigan Music Service at the council, said: “Gill did so much to support the work of the Music Service over so many years.

"In 2005 she founded the Friends of Wigan Youth Brass Band and in the same year fund-raised to purchase new uniforms for the band and to pay for their first journey to perform in the Schools Proms at the Royal Albert Hall.

"Through her relentless car boot sales, raffles and other fund-raising schemes she went on to help to fund many projects such as overseas concert tours, new musical instruments, and residential courses.

"Her immense contribution will endure for years to come through the uniforms we wear, the instruments we play and the memories of great projects we all share. Thank you, Gill.”

A celebration of Gill’s life and her commitment and dedication to her community will take place on Thursday December 19 at 1pm at Howe Bridge Crematorium.

Friends and colleagues are invited to attend the service and to recognise her life of service and philanthropy.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Read for Good (https://readforgood.org) in Gill’s memory.