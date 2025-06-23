Dementia charity to mark milestone with year of celebrations

The Lewy Body Society, which is based in Wigan, has announced a year of celebration for its 20th anniversary during Lewy Body Awareness Week (June 23-29).

Jacqui Cannon, CEO of the Lewy Body Society, said: “For this year’s Lewy Body Awareness Week, while we are proud of the impact we have made in 2024, we are looking ahead to the great things to come in our third decade.

“We could not let our big anniversary happen without making a bit of a fuss. We are excited to announce that we will be holding a 20th birthday dinner in April to celebrate with our supporters and raise vital funds to continue our groundbreaking work for people with this terrible form of dementia and their families.

“We are incredibly proud of our achievements with families and on the national and international stage, despite being a micro-charity. We continue to raise awareness of Lewy body dementia in places of power and push for faster and more accurate diagnosis, which is the key to living as well as possible with the disease.”

The Lewy Body Society, the only charity in the UK dedicated to the second most common type of dementia in older people, was a lead organiser of the first World Lewy Body last year, and lobbied politicians in both Westminster and the Scottish Parliament on behalf of people with Lewy body dementia and carers.

Also in 2024, it funded £600,000 in research grants and the post of Consultant Specialist Admiral Nurse for Lewy body dementia. Jacqui personally responded to calls for help from almost 400 families.

Jacqui added: “2026 will be a bit different for us, we will be celebrating with events throughout the year! We will start as we mean to go on in January with our annual Lewy Body Awareness week moving from its usual slot in June to January to co-incide with World Lewy Body Day and we be looking forward to welcoming home one of our most courageous fundraisers ever Tom Skinner who will completing his solo trans-Atlantic Worldest Toughest Row around the same time!”

The Lewy Body Society Celebration Dinner is on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Leigh Sports Village. Tickets are £65 and available now at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/EXVE