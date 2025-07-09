Dispute Ongoing

The dispute between National Education Union (NEU) members and the Outwood Grange Academy Trust continues, including members at Outwood Academy Hindley.

NEU Members will be on strike again today (10th) and again next week, Monday, 14th - Thursday, 17th July, unless a resolution is reached.

A MESSAGE TO PARENTS AND CARERS AT OUTWOOD ACADEMY HINDLEY

Please be assured that we care deeply about the quality of children’s education. We don’t want to be out of school, we want to be back doing the job we love.

We worry that ongoing challenges within the education system have made it increasingly difficult for teachers and support staff to do their jobs effectively. At the Trust level, the proposed changes will do nothing to mitigate this crisis.

This dispute is not just about a few extra minutes’ work — it is about the cumulative effect of systemic workload pressures that threaten our children’s learning experience. Working with children is a vocation and a privilege, but it is also intense and highly demanding. Staff need time to prepare engaging lessons, time to deliver them effectively, and time to assess and reflect on learning afterwards. Cuts to Planning, Preparation, and Assessment (PPA) time make it harder to tailor engaging lessons to our children’s needs.

When staff feel unsupported, it affects learning. We believe students deserve better than rushed changes, longer days, and fewer opportunities.

Since entering discussions in May, we have put forward proposals. Unfortunately, key issues remain unresolved, but not because we are unwilling to compromise. We remain committed to negotiating measures that are acceptable and workable. We want a fair deal that protects learning, respects staff workload, and supports student wellbeing.

We have worked hard to minimise the impact on our children wherever possible. Even during strike days, staff have continued to

Teach exam classes to ensure children aren’t disadvantaged

Volunteer on school trips so children don’t miss out

Take part in professional development to prepare for September

Mark assessments completed during strike action

We continue to push for a resolution through dialogue and mediation, and we remain hopeful for a just outcome soon. Thank you for your patience, support, and understanding during this challenging time.

Striking Members, National Education Union (NEU)