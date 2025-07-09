Dispute Ongoing
The dispute between National Education Union (NEU) members and the Outwood Grange Academy Trust continues, including members at Outwood Academy Hindley.
NEU Members will be on strike again today (10th) and again next week, Monday, 14th - Thursday, 17th July, unless a resolution is reached.
A MESSAGE TO PARENTS AND CARERS AT OUTWOOD ACADEMY HINDLEY
Please be assured that we care deeply about the quality of children’s education. We don’t want to be out of school, we want to be back doing the job we love.
We worry that ongoing challenges within the education system have made it increasingly difficult for teachers and support staff to do their jobs effectively. At the Trust level, the proposed changes will do nothing to mitigate this crisis.
This dispute is not just about a few extra minutes’ work — it is about the cumulative effect of systemic workload pressures that threaten our children’s learning experience. Working with children is a vocation and a privilege, but it is also intense and highly demanding. Staff need time to prepare engaging lessons, time to deliver them effectively, and time to assess and reflect on learning afterwards. Cuts to Planning, Preparation, and Assessment (PPA) time make it harder to tailor engaging lessons to our children’s needs.
When staff feel unsupported, it affects learning. We believe students deserve better than rushed changes, longer days, and fewer opportunities.
Since entering discussions in May, we have put forward proposals. Unfortunately, key issues remain unresolved, but not because we are unwilling to compromise. We remain committed to negotiating measures that are acceptable and workable. We want a fair deal that protects learning, respects staff workload, and supports student wellbeing.
We have worked hard to minimise the impact on our children wherever possible. Even during strike days, staff have continued to
- Teach exam classes to ensure children aren’t disadvantaged
- Volunteer on school trips so children don’t miss out
- Take part in professional development to prepare for September
- Mark assessments completed during strike action