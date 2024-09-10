Down to the final dozen at Lowton development
Located between Wigan and Warrington, Oakwood Fields will feature around 100 properties once complete, in a mix of three and four-bedroom homes from Redrow’s traditionally styled Heritage Collection.
Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow Lancashire, said: “Demand has been consistently high for our homes at Oakwood Fields and it’s no surprise that we’re now selling the final homes.
“The selling points have been that it’s situated in an idyllic spot, close to green spaces, and with additional landscaped features as part of the development ensuring residents can enjoy spending time outdoors.”
Commuters will appreciate its proximity to the A580 East Lancashire Road, the M6 and M62 Croft interchange, and Newton-le-Willows station with direct trains to Liverpool, Manchester, Chester and Leeds.”
The remaining three and four-bedroom homes start from £322,000.
One of the plots available is the Warwick, which boasts a spacious lounge and separate open-plan kitchen/dining room and handy cloakroom. All three bedrooms are generously sized, with the main bedroom benefitting from an en-suite bathroom.
Another of Redrow’s most popular styles is the Marlow priced at £398,000. This property has an open plan kitchen / dining room, a separate utility, cloakroom and lounge. Upstairs are four double rooms, an ensuite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom.
The development will include areas of green space throughout, with footpaths and cycle-paths to connect residents to open land to the north and east as well as playing fields to the south.
An existing watercourse will be enhanced with new wildlife habitats and to provide an attractive feature running through the development, with a new footbridge also being built.
Two show homes are open from 10am to 5.30pm (closed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays) to showcase the stylish specification on offer. To find out more about Oakwood Fields, call the sales team on 01942 447971 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/oakwoodfields
