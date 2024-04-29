Embrace Wigan and Leigh named as Lansafe charity of the year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They received an incredible amount of nominations and were given such a positive recommendation from the Wigan borough community.

Leah, Marketing Manager at Lansafe Ltd said: “We met with the Embrace team, and saw firsthand the incredible work that they do in the Wigan Community, the sheer volume of nominations they had all makes sense now

“We were truly inspired, and can’t wait to support them in making a difference”

Leah Parkes and Ruth Baxendale from Lansafe, with Embrace Members

Embrace are a user-led charity dedicated to supporting disabled individuals and their families. Since 2000 they have been tirelessly working towards enhancing the lives of those they support. Through a vast variety of projects and initiatives, Embrace aims to ensure that all disabled people have the opportunity to be valued, included, and have real choices in their lives.

At the heart of Embrace is a powerful mission: to advocate for the rights and well-being of disabled individuals. Their dedicated team works incredibly hard to ensure this mission is fulfilled, empowering disabled people and their families every step of the way.

Chris, Director at Embrace Wigan and Leigh said: “We are delighted to be chosen as Lansafe’s charity of the year, and are already so impressed with what they can offer and their commitment to making a difference in the Wigan Borough. It’s our job to ensure we make the best use of Lansafes help by supporting as many local people as possible.”

As part of their commitment to the partnership, Lansafe LTD has outlined several initiatives aimed at raising funds and awareness throughout the year for their Charity of The Year Embrace Wigan and Leigh. This includes participating in the Wigan 10k to raise money, planning fundraisers, and leveraging Lansafe’s expertise in managed services and IT Support.

Lansafe Head Office, Appley Bridge

The collaboration between Lansafe Ltd and Embrace Wigan and Leigh exemplifies a shared commitment to making a positive difference in the Wigan Borough community.

For more information about Embrace Wigan and Leigh and their initiatives, visit https://www.embracewiganandleigh.org.uk/ To learn more about Lansafe and their services, visit https://lansafe.co.uk/