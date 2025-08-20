Platt Bridge-based Epic Hope says the new lifeline at 8 Crompton Street will offer a sanctuary for those facing a self-defined mental health crisis or suicidal thoughts

For anyone who’s ever felt lost, overwhelmed, or on the edge, the Crisis Harbour offers an alternative to A&E.

It’s a safe space where you’ll find understanding, not judgment.

Staffed by trained peer supporters and volunteers who have walked their own mental health journeys, and trained suicide first aiders, the Crisis Harbour is built around one simple idea, nobody should have to face their darkest moments alone.

“I walked in thinking I had nowhere left to go. The people at the Crisis Harbour didn’t judge me, they just listened. I honestly don’t think I’d be here if it wasn’t for them,” said one woman, whose life was saved by a single night in the Crisis Harbour’s calm, welcoming space.

Open six days a week, and late into the night, both the Wigan and the Atherton Crisis Harbours are designed for real life. For the times when crisis doesn’t care about business hours. Whether it’s a cup of tea and a chat, help with a safety plan, or just a safe place to breathe, support is always on offer.

Epic Hope’s staff and volunteers come from all walks of life, united by a belief in the power of listening and the importance of community. Some are there to make brews and keep the place running; others have trained as listeners and supporters, ready to sit beside anyone who needs to talk.

“We’re here for everyone,” said a staff member. “No matter where you’re from or what you’re going through, you’ll be met with kindness and real understanding.”

As the service grows, Crisis Harbour is always looking for new volunteers. You don’t need to have all the answers, just an open mind and a willingness to help.

The team offers training and support for anyone who wants to learn how to make a difference, whether that’s by lending an ear or making someone feel at home.

If you, or someone you know, needs support, or if you’d like to volunteer, drop in to the Crisis Harbour on Crompton Street. You’re never alone, and help is closer than you think.

Visit the website for more infomation: www.epichope.org.uk

