Evolve marks 20 years of growth and innovation

Managed Network Solutions and IT services provider Evolve is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Since it was founded in 2005, Evolve has grown from a startup to a leading specialist, serving household name brands across 12 countries and three continents from its Wigan headquarters, employing more than 120 people.

Evolve entered a pivotal phase in 2012 when CEO Alan Stephenson-Brown and COO Ryan Stephenson-Brown joined the business, driving the expansion of its services and forging new partnerships. Evolve began serving international customers for the first time in 2017 and in 2020 became the first-ever Platinum Partner for its long-term hardware technology supplier, Mako Networks.

In August 2024, the business received its first round of investment, from BGF, to support its ambitious UK and international expansion plans. In 2025, Evolve opened a 6,000 sq ft warehouse in Wigan and increased its office space, creating new space for further growth.

In 2025, Evolve received 1 Star Accreditation from Best Companies, a nationally recognised benchmark for measuring and improving workplace engagement. It is a member of the 5% Club and exceeds its pledge to maintain a workforce with at least 5% of employees in apprenticeship roles.

Evolve demonstrates its commitment to the local community through its Gold Patron support of registered charity Wigan Youth Zone, with employees regularly volunteering with young people and taking part in fundraising events such as obstacle courses and non-uniform days.

Alan Stephenson-Brown, CEO at Evolve Business Group, said: “What sets Evolve apart is the drive and commitment of our team.

“Each person goes above and beyond to embody our core values of pace, curiosity, and dedication. Their passion has helped to unlock countless customer successes, as well as our longevity and rapid growth.

“I am delighted to be celebrating our 20th anniversary. Looking ahead, we have exciting plans and big ambitions. I could not be more confident in our team, and I am immensely grateful for all their contributions to Evolve.”

Jon Shaw, Founder of Evolve Business Group, said: “Evolve was founded with a focus on innovation and a commitment to delivering value to our customers, and although we have changed and advanced in many ways, this has never wavered.

“It is incredibly rewarding to be at this milestone, having established ourselves as a leader in our industry, and to see the positive impacts our business has had on our employees, customers and wider community. I would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to everyone at Evolve for making this success story possible."

To mark the milestone, Evolve will host an employee celebration with commemorative gifts, as well as a private dining event in London for customers, partners and industry connections, reflecting on two decades of expansion and innovation.