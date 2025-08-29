Exam Success at the Double

Twin brother and sister, David and Sofia, picked up brilliant exam results at Standish this week. It was success at the double at Standish on results day this year as the pair of siblings were delighted with their results on Thursday.

Their amazing success – between them they have achieved four Grade 9s, four Grade 8s, eight Grade 7s, four Grade 6s and four Grade 5s – has meant that both students will now be able to successfully enrol on academic scholarships at Rossall Independent Boarding School next year.

“There are only 17 scholarships awarded each year nationally,” David and Sofia’s mother remarked, “and three of them have been given to students at Standish – the school must be doing something right!” The third scholarship, an academic and sporting award for her excellence in golf, was given to Olivia Magleave.

“I’m really proud of them both,” their mother added. “And I’ve just given their head of year, Mr Morgan a hug for all his hard work with them!”

A proud parent moment!

When asked how she felt, Sofia said, “I’m most proud of my English and Spanish results. I’ll be taking an International Baccalaureate next year – which includes English Literature, maths, biology, chemistry, Spanish and psychology. I’d love to pursue a career in AI and psychology – looking at the ethics issues around the sector.”

When asked whether there was a competitive element to results day for the two of them, David admitted that they were both just really happy for each other. Everyone at Standish would like to wish all three students and their families a massive congratulations on their success.