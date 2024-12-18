Exciting new TV pilot seeks participants in Wigan
This unique documentary-style project will follow participants (accompanied by a friend or family member) over the course of a weekend, where they’ll allow a roll of the dice to determine their every decision —big or small.
The producers are seeking people in and around Wigan who feel stuck in a routine or are yearning for adventure but haven’t yet taken the plunge. This opportunity could also benefit people who are socially anxious or wish to build confidence.
If you or someone you know is ready to break free from the ordinary and explore something new, Five Mile Films wants to hear from you.
For more information, contact the production team at [email protected]