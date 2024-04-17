Exhibits galore as Shevington Garden Club holds its spring show

Building on the success of Shevington Garden Club's annual summer show, gardeners from the allotments on Vicarage Lane and Forest Fold, Shevington, came together to hold their own spring show.
Exhibits at St Anne’s Parish Centre in Church Lane included floral displays, arts and crafts, a domestic section for cakes and jams, and a children's section.
1. Organisers at Shevington Garden Club's Spring Show. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
. Photo: .
2. Visitors view the exhibits at Shevingont Garden Club's Spring Show. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
. Photo: .
3. Visitors view the exhibits at Shevingont Garden Club's Spring Show. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
. Photo: .
4. Pupils from Millbrook Primary School, Shevington, part of the Honey Buzzness Social Enterprise. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
. Photo: .
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.